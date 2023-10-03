McKinnon tallied three rushes for seven yards and didn't haul in his lone target during Sunday's 23-20 win versus the Jets.

McKinnon showed a glimpse of fantasy light in Week 3 with a pair of touchdowns against the Bears but returned to a back-seat role during the Week 4 contest, logging 22 snaps compared to Isiah Pacheco's 42, and the Chiefs, generally weekly favorites to win, will rarely be in the situations where a heavy emphasis needs to be placed on the passing game. As long as Pacheco is healthy and available, McKinnon figures to remain a touchdown-dependent fantasy contributor, providing a bit more value in PPR leagues as a receiving threat.