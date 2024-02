McKinnon (sports hernia/pelvis) was designated to return Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McKinnon was reportedly unlikely to return for the playoffs, but few could have expected the Chiefs to make a run all the way to the Super Bowl. It's hard to expect Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire really yielding too much playing time to McKinnon in the event he's cleared to play, but expect an update from Kansas City towards the end of next week.