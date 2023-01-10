McKinnon tallied two rushes for six yards and hauled in 2 of 3 targets for no gain but scored a touchdown during Saturday's 31-13 victory against Las Vegas.
McKinnon didn't turn in his best fantasy effort of the bunch to close out the regular season, but he did extend his touchdown streak to six consecutive games with a receiving score against the Raiders, marking his eighth receiving touchdown over that span. He also added one rushing touchdown in that six-game stretch, giving him nine scores overall after tallying just one through the first 11 games. He figures to remain involved in Kansas City's backfield for the postseason run, presumably sharing reps with Isiah Pacheco and possibly Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) if he's cleared to return.
