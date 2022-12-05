McKinnon carried the ball eight times for 51 yards and caught both his targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals.

The 60 scrimmage yards were his highest total since Week 5, while his two-yard TD catch in the second quarter was his second trip to the end zone of the year. McKinnon remains behind rookie Isaiah Pacheco in the backfield pecking order, but he's still capable of delivering useful fantasy numbers in Kansas City's high-powered offense. McKinnon will look to make an impact again in Week 14 against the Broncos.