McKinnon gained two rushing yards on his only carry and caught both his targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Dolphins.

Despite the low touch volume, McKinnon was able to get into the end zone for the first time since Week 3, catching his third TD pass of the season on a 17-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. Last year's nine receiving touchdowns always seemed like an outlier that wouldn't be repeated, but the 31-year-old's role has shrunk in general and McKinnon is on pace for only 321 scrimmage yards, a huge drop from the 803 yards he compiled in 2022.