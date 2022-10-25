McKinnon had two rushes for 12 yards and reeled in 2 of 3 targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 44-23 victory versus the 49ers.
McKinnon averaged 12 yards on his touches to salvage his fantasy day a bit, but he doesn't get the ball in his hands enough to warrant fantasy usage in most leagues, especially with rookie Isiah Pacheco absorbing a more significant workload (eight carries) in a starting role. With that said, McKinnon still led the running back room in offensive snaps (28), outpacing both Pacheco (19) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (17).
More News
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Catches three passes in loss•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Paces backfield•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Quiet in win•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Minimal output in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Tallies TD grab in Week 2•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Nears 50 total yards in blowout•