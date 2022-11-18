McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
McKinnon avoided the final injury report despite being limited in all three of Kansas City's practices during the week. He'll remain part of a running back rotation alongside lead back Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire against the Chargers on SNF.
