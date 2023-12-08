McKinnon (groin) doesn't have an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs' usual lead back, Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is set to miss his first game of the season, leaving more snaps available for McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Per Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com, head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Edwards-Helaire will be the next man up with Pacheco out, but Edwards-Helaire is likely to see the bulk of his touches as a ballcarrier while McKinnon serves as the team's primary back on passing downs. McKinnon, who had missed the Chiefs' previous two games with the groin injury, has recorded 19 catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns this season but only 30 rushing yards.