McKinnon (shoulder/knee/hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
McKinnon practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday before he put in a limited session Friday to earn the questionable tag, but he's been cleared to face Jacksonville. The 30-year-old has only seven carries over the past three games, though he's been more involved in the passing game with 11 receptions for 105 yards during that stretch. Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire should also be involved as the Chiefs will likely continue to utilize a three-man backfield committee.
