McKinnon (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, while Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) has been ruled out.

Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the next man up with Pacheco sidelined, per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride, but McKinnon could also see an uptick in usage. This will be the first action since Week 11 for McKinnon, who has 19 catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns through the air this season but only 30 rushing yards.