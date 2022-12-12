McKinnon carried the ball six times for 22 yards and caught seven of nine targets for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-28 win over the Broncos.

The running back set the tone for another huge performance by the Kansas City offense in the second quarter, catching a grenade toss-like pass from Patrick Mahomes along the sideline and taking it 56 yards to the house. McKinnon then capped the team's next possession with a 10-yard TD catch. Rookie Isiah Pacheco remains the primary early-down back for Kansas City, but both RBs figure to be productive in Week 15 against a Texans defense that just coughed up 143 combined yards and three touchdowns to the Cowboys duo of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.