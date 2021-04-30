McKinnon is signing with the Chiefs, Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reports.
After missing back-to-back seasons with knee injuries, McKinnon finally suited up for the 49ers in 2020, recording 572 total yards and six TDs in 16 games. He finished the season with only 3.9 YPC despite picking up 55 yards on a single run, as he averaged 14.5 carries for only 44.3 yards in his four starts. McKinnon turns 29 next week and likely will need to compete for a roster spot this summer.
