The Chiefs placed McKinnon (groin) on IR on Sunday.

With McKinnon now out for the rest of the regular season, the Chiefs' backfield down the stretch is slated to be led by Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, with La'Mical Perine in reserve. Look for added details with regard to McKinnon's injury to arrive in the coming days, but for now it's unclear if he's a candidate to to rejoin the mix should Kansas City make an extended playoff run.