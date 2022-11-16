McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Heading into this past Sunday's win over the Jaguars, McKinnon was deemed questionable as he dealt with with listed shoulder, knee and hamstring issues. However, the running back suited up and parlayed his 24 snaps (while working behind Isiah Pacheco, 35 snaps/16 carries) into one carry for two yards and six catches on eight targets for 56 yards. With no reported setbacks in the contest, McKinnon's Wednesday limitations may well have been maintenance-related and if that's the case, he should continue to see enough change-of-pace work this weekend against the Chargers to merit Week 11 lineup attention in PPR formats.
