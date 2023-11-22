McKinnon (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday.

McKinnon now has two more chances to practice fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders. During Monday's 21-17 loss to the Eagles, McKinnon was on the field for 24 of a possible 79 snaps on offense, while carrying once for seven yards and catching two of his three targets for eight yards. With just 13 carries and 19 catches in 10 games this season, McKinnon's fantasy impact has been limited to deep PPR formats.