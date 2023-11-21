McKinnon compiled one carry for seven yards and caught two of three targets for eight yards during Monday's 21-17 defeat against Philadelphia.

While McKinnon did enjoy a slight uptick in offensive snaps -- 24 compared to just 13 last week -- that's still within the realm of the norm for the veteran back. McKinnon hasn't tallied more than three carries or catches in a game this season, so he can be safely left on the waiver wire in most formats.