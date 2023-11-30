McKinnon (groin) was limited in his return to practice Thursday.
After missing practice Wednesday, McKinnon's return to Thursday's session offers encouragement that he may be able to return to action Sunday night against the Packers. However, the running back will likely need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid heading into the weekend with a Week 13 injury designation.
