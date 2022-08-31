McKinnon survived cut-down day Tuesday and made the Chiefs' initial roster along with running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Ronald Jones.
After Kansas City cut Derrick Gore last Thursday and undrafted rookie Tayon Fleet-Davis on Saturday, there was anticipation the team may do the same with McKinnon, Pacheco or Jones to reduce the roster from 80 to 53 players. In the end, though, coach Andy Reid opted to keep all three. It's unclear who will get the first shot to spell Edwards-Helaire, but McKinnon has experience doing so last season, including averaging 16 touches for 105 yards from scrimmage and recording a receiving TD during KC's three-game playoff run back in January. With Jones also making the team, McKinnon could be contained mostly to passing downs to begin the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: One catch in limited duty•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Suits up Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Misses practice•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Rejoining K.C. backfield•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Lead back in playoff loss•
-
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Splits with Edwards-Helaire•