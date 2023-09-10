McKinnon didn't record a carry but reeled in one of his two targets for 10 yards during Thursday's 21-20 loss to the Lions.

McKinnon is typically involved as a receiver, but he received just a pair of targets on 19 offensive snaps to open his 2023 campaign. He should continue to work in a committee with Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, working primarily as a receiving specialist.