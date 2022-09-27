McKinnon tallied seven carries for 20 yards and didn't catch his only target during Sunday's 20-17 defeat versus the Colts.

McKinnon received more snaps (33) than Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) in the contest (33-25) and also finished with more totes (seven to CEH's four). However, Edwards-Helaire also reeled in five passes for 39 yards to salvage his day from a fantasy perspective, whereas McKinnon didn't make an impact as a receiver. Still, McKinnon should continue to contribute steadily as part of a backfield committee.