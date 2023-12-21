McKinnon (groin) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
McKinnon has been managing a groin issue of late, so it's possible that his non-participation Thursday could be more a case of load management than indicative of a setback. In any case, with Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) trending toward a return to action Monday night against the Raiders, McKinnon could potentially be headed toward a lesser role in Kansas City's Week 16 backfield.
