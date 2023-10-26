McKinnon (groin) won't practice Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

McKinnon practiced fully Wednesday, so it's unclear if his absence a day later is indicative of a setback or a matter of rep management. Friday's injury report will add further context regarding McKinnon's Week 8 status, but if the running back is available Sunday against the Broncos, he'll be in line to continue to handle a change-of-pace role behind top back Isiah Pacheco.