McKinnon (groin) won't practice Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
McKinnon practiced fully Wednesday, so it's unclear if his absence a day later is indicative of a setback or a matter of rep management. Friday's injury report will add further context regarding McKinnon's Week 8 status, but if the running back is available Sunday against the Broncos, he'll be in line to continue to handle a change-of-pace role behind top back Isiah Pacheco.
