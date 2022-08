McKinnon is dealing with a strained hamstring that kept him out of practice Wednesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Consider McKinnon, who is listed behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the Chiefs' posted unofficial depth chart, day-to-day in advance of Saturday's preseason game against Washington. As long as McKinnon is sidelined, Ronald Jones and rookie Isiah Pacheco figure to see added opportunities to make their cases for slotting in the team's backfield ahead of Week 1.