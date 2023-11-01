McKinnon (groin) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

McKinnon sat out practice this past Thursday with a groin issue before practicing fully Friday and playing in the Chiefs' Week 8 loss to the Broncos. It remains to be seen if his Wednesday absence is related to a setback or simply load management, with added context regard to the running back's status set to arrive Thursday. If McKinnon is available Sunday against the Dolphins, he'll continue to work in a change-of-pace role behind Isiah Pacheco.