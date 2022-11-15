McKinnon posted one rush for two yards and caught six of eight targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 27-17 win versus Jacksonville.

McKinnon reeled in six passes for a second consecutive week, though the production came on fewer than half the total snaps of 57 he played last week versus the Titans. Regardless, McKinnon has been targeted 16 times in the last pair of games, becoming one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite options in the passing game, tying JuJu Smith-Schuster for the second-most targets in the last two weeks behind Travis Kelce. However, he hasn't rushed the ball more than three times in any of the previous four games, has just one touchdown all season and hadn't reeled in more than three passes in a game before the last two. So, McKinnon's output can vary widely, and his primary value comes in PPR formats.