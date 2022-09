McKinnon rushed four times for 22 yards and reeled in three of his four targets for 27 yards in Week 1 versus the Cardinals.

It's worth noting that seven of McKinnon's eight touches came when the starters were on the field, so he's still part of the offensive gameplan. Clyde Edwards-Helaire finished with 10 total touches to McKinnon's seven, but the two notably played an even number of snaps (27). It would seem the Chiefs' backfield is headed for a timeshare again this season.