McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, while backfield mate Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.
Isiah Pacheco had already replaced Edwards-Helaire as the starter and lead runner, but CEH was still getting some snaps that might otherwise go to Pacheco or McKinnon. The Chiefs may now be down to a two-way split in the backfield, unless they plan to give Ronald Jones some touches after he spent the first half of the season as a healthy scratch. Whatever the case, McKinnon should continue to get most of the snaps in clear passing situations and may also pick up a few extra carries.
