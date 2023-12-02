McKinnon (groin) was downgraded to out Saturday and will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Sunday's absence will make it two straight for McKinnon, who at least managed to practice in limited fashion this week. A fantasy darling for many last season, the multi-talented back has rarely been used in 2023, tallying just 13 carries for 30 yards and a paltry 19 receptions for 155 yards in 10 contests to date. Expect Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Deneric Prince to spell starter Isiah Pacheco on occasion.