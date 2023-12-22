McKinnon (groin) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

McKinnon has missed each of Kansas City's first two practices this week, but he'll have one more chance to take the practice field Saturday before the team publishes its Week 16 injury report for Monday's game against the Raiders. It's unclear if McKinnon's current injury is related to the groin injury that sidelined him in Weeks 12 and 13.