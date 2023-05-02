The Chiefs re-signed McKinnon on Tuesday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.
Kansas City did nothing to address its running back room in free agency or the draft and is reuniting with McKinnon to pair with Isiah Pacheco atop the depth chart. Clyde Edwards-Helaire will open training camp as a distant No. 3 back. McKinnon caught a whopping nine touchdowns last season after entering 2022 with seven of them in his previous 87 career contests. It's not sustainable, but McKinnon should remain heavily involved as a pass-catching complement after seeing 71 targets last year.
