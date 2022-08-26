McKinnon didn't get a carry but caught one of two targets for three yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Packers.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire made a token appearance in the game before calling it a night and McKinnon wasn't much more involved, suggesting they are the two members of the Kansas City backfield who are locked into roles and had nothing to prove to the coaching staff. McKinnon saw only 12 carries and 13 catches across 13 games with the team in the 2021 regular season but he was much more involved in the playoffs, seeing at least 15 touches in all three postseason games while Edwards-Helaire wasn't 100 percent. With either Ronald Jones or rookie Isiah Pacheco, or potentially both, also in the mix this season however, McKinnon isn't guaranteed that kind of workload even if Edwards-Helaire breaks down again.