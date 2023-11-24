McKinnon (groin) won't play Sunday against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With McKinnon set to be sidelined, Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are available to handle the Chiefs' RB duties Sunday, with La'Mical Perine and Deneric Prince potential practice squad elevations. McKinnon will target a potential return to action Dec. 3 against the Packers.
