McKinnon carried the ball eight times for 53 yards in Monday's 30-29 win over the Raiders. He added two receptions on three targets for 19 yards.

McKinnon was out-touched 12-10 by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but McKinnon was the far more efficient runner of the duo. He paced the Chiefs with 53 rushing yards, powered primarily by a 30-yard gain midway through the second quarter. Notably, Edwards-Helaire seems to have maintained his role as Kansas City's goal-line back, though McKinnon remains a significant part of the equation in the team's backfield.