McKinnon (groin) is practicing Friday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

McKinnon missed practice Thursday due to a groin injury, and while the extent of his participation Friday has yet to be revealed, it's encouraging to see him back on the field in any capacity. If he suits up Sunday, the veteran receiving back will likely continue to cede the majority of backfield snaps to starter Isiah Pacheco, but McKinnon would have some additional upside going against a Denver defense that has allowed 385 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns to running backs this season, both among the league's three most generous marks.