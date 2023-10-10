McKinnon notched one rush for seven yards and hauled in two of three targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win against the Vikings.

McKinnon continues to see some work in the passing game, but Isiah Pacheco has separated himself atop the depth chart, tallying 39 snaps to McKinnon's 18 on Sunday. Occasional game scripts with the Chiefs trailing could allow McKinnon to be more impactful on occasion. Still, he doesn't contribute enough at this point to be more than a speculative bench hold should Pacheco miss time, having yet to reach double digits in rushing yards in a game.