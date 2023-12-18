McKinnon carried the ball four times for 11 yards, caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown and completed his only pass attempt for a four-yard TD in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots.

The veteran RB once again took a backseat to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in terms of touch volume with Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) inactive, but McKinnon was plenty productive. He took a direct snap and flipped the ball to Rashee Rice for a score late in the fourth quarter before catching his own eight-yard touchdown pass right before halftime. McKinnon has produced three TDs in the two games Pacheco has missed -- one rushing, one receiving and one passing -- and he could continue to factor into Kansas City's red-zone plans in Week 16 against the Raiders.