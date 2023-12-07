McKinnon (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

McKinnon was sidelined for the Chiefs' past two games, but after following up a limited practice Wednesday with a full session Thursday, he's poised to return to the lineup Sunday against the Bills. When available, McKinnon has typically served mostly as a passing-down back, but he could carve out a larger role on the ground along with Clyde Edwards-Helaire if lead back Isiah Pacheco isn't available this weekend. Pacheco has missed the Chiefs' first two Week 14 practices with a shoulder contusion.