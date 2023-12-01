McKinnon (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers.

McKinnon, who didn't play in Week 12 against the Raiders, logged limited practices both Thursday and Friday, which gives him a chance to be available for Sunday night's 8:20 p.m. ET contest. If the running back is able to suit up versus Green Bay, he'd be in line to reclaim a portion of the Chiefs' change-of-pace snaps behind top option Isiah Pacheco. Considered that McKinnon has recorded just 13 carries and 19 catches to go along with three receiving TDs through 10 games this season, he's only a fantasy option in deeper PPR formats.