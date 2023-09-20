McKinnon caught all three of his targets for 24 yards and rushed once for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Jaguars.

After failing to record a carry and only securing one catch in Week 1, McKinnon's usage in Week 2 was a slight improvement. However, the veteran running back continues to be an afterthought in the Chiefs offensive attack. Patrick Mahomes has been spreading the ball around, targeting 12 different players through the air in Week 2. Additionally, fellow running back Isiah Pacheco continues to see the bulk of the snaps and touches out of the backfield. McKinnon will be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes going forward, including a matchup with the Bears in Week 3.