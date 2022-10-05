McKinnon recorded two carries for minus-1 yard and caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

McKinnon played on just 18 of the Chiefs' 80 offensive snaps and could not make any impact with his three opportunities in the contest. Starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire continued his streak of efficiency, finding the end zone twice. McKinnon and fellow depth running back Isiah Pacheco have been limited in their share of the backfield with Edwards-Helaire playing a much bigger role. It was the rookie Pacheco, however, who provided a spark on offense and looked sharp as a rusher compared to McKinnon. With that said, McKinnon has been used in scoring position on several occasions so far this season, so he has the potential to find the end zone as part of a great offense. With that said, the 30-year-old just isn't seeing enough opportunities to make him a viable fantasy starter. The veteran is best left out of lineups when the Chiefs host the Raiders in Week 5.