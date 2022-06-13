McKinnon is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
McKinnon handled a prominent role on offense during Kansas City's playoff run last season, largely as a receiver, and he now rejoins Clyde Edwards-Helaire and free-agency addition Ronald Jones in the backfield. On 48 touches through three playoff games in 2021, McKinnon racked up 315 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. The 30-year-old veteran's return could end up limiting Edwards-Helaire's upside as a receiver in what may prove to be a more crowded backfield than fantasy managers would prefer.
