McKinnon (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
McKinnon, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, also missed practice Wednesday, so the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Bengals is currently uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to play this weekend, Ronald Jones is available to handle complementary snaps behind Isiah Pacheco, while newcomer Melvin Gordon is a candidate to be elevated from the Chiefs' practice squad in advance of Week 13 action.
