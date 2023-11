McKinnon (groin) isn't slated to practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

McKinnon didn't play Sunday this past Sunday against the Raiders, and his looming absence from Wednesday's practice clouds his status for this weekend's game against the Packers. If McKinnon remains sidelined versus Green Bay, Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire would continue to pace the Chiefs' backfield in Week 13, with La'Mical Perine a potential practice squad elevation.