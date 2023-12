McKinnon (groin) was not spotted at practice Saturday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

McKinnon has now failed to practice in any capacity during the week, casting significant doubt on his availability for Monday's game against the Raiders. That lines Isiah Pacheco up for a significant workload in his return from a two-game absence, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (personal) next in line.