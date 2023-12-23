McKinnon (groin) won't play Monday against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

After not practicing Thursday and Friday, McKinnon wasn't spotted at practice Saturday and the running back is now slated to sit out Monday's contest. In his absence, look for Isiah Pacheco (who has been practicing fully this week) to lead the Chiefs' backfield versus Las Vegas, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (personal) -- assuming his availability -- also in the mix. McKinnon will now target a potential return to action Dec. 31 against the Bengals.