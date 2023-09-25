McKinnon rushed twice for nine yards and caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Bears.

Head coach Andy Reid continued his red-zone excellence with a couple of play designs that allowed McKinnon to scamper across the goal line unscathed. The veteran back finished a distant third in backfield touches behind Isiah Pacheco (17) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (16), so he needs to provide touchdowns to have fantasy relevance. Luckily the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes under center, so it wouldn't be surprising to see another multi-score showing from McKinnon this season. That said, he will struggle to provide consistency on just a handful of touches per game.