McKinnon (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
For four straight weeks, McKinnon has dealt with a number of health concerns, but a strained hamstring is the issue that has followed him into Week 13 prep. After sitting out practice both Wednesday and Thursday, he handled every rep at Friday's session, thus clearing him to be available to the Chiefs backfield Sunday. However, McKinnon won't have much more than a complementary role behind Isiah Pacheco, which has amounted to seven carries for 26 yards, 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 82 yards and no touchdowns over the last three contests.
