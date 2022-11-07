McKinnon rushed three times for four yards and caught six of eight targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Titans.

McKinnon finished as the most productive of the trio of backs Kansas City has deployed of late, but none of the players had notable fantasy lines. The veteran back has seen his production as a receiver increase over his last four contests, but the lack of rushing production and overall low volume caps his fantasy appeal. McKinnon remains a deep/PPR option heading into a matchup against Jacksonville next Sunday.