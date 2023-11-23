McKinnon (groin) remained listed as limited at practice Thursday.
McKinnon was also limited Wednesday, so the running back will need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Raiders without an injury designation. Given that he's logged just 13 carries and 19 catches through 10 games this season, McKinnon -- who has recorded three receiving TDs in that span -- is only worth lineup consideration in deeper PPR formats.
