McKinnon (hamstring) caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over the Commanders.

McKinnon missed practice time during the week due to a strained hamstring, but it evidently was minor because the veteran running back managed to suit up Saturday. His catch came on a Patrick Mahomes pass on the opening possession. Kansas City's running back usage Saturday suggests rookie Isiah Pacheco's ascent likely will come at the expense of Ronald Jones rather than McKinnon, as Jones didn't play until after halftime.